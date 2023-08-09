At least 6 killed, 12 wounded in targeted Somali bus blast

Somali News Agency, citing Mohamed Ibrahim, governor of Lower Shabelle region, said on Wednesday the attack happened on a road between Qoryoley and Marka districts and that another 12 people had been injured.

Ibrahim said an armed group’s attack had caused the explosion, the news agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Al Jazeera reported.

Ibrahim did not say which group was suspected to have carried out the attack.

Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab terrorist group has in the past taken responsibility for similar attacks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Somali security forces, with support from international partners, killed 25 Al-Shabaab militants in a planned operation in the Hiran region.

SKH/PR