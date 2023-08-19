  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 19, 2023, 4:45 PM

Palestinian youth martyred by Zionist forces in Nablus

Palestinian youth martyred by Zionist forces in Nablus

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – A Palestinian youth critically injured three days ago by Zionist army gunfire in the northern West Bank city of Nablus has died today of his wounds, according to medical sources.

Mohammad Abu Asab, 19, was shot in the head and seriously injured during an army assault on Balata refugee camp in Nablus on Wednesday, WAFA reported. 

An undercover Israeli regime army force infiltrated the camp and surrounded a house. As a result, violent confrontations broke out during which the soldiers fired stun grenades, tear gas, and live bullets at the youths which led to the serious injury of Abu Asab and the injury of another person who was abducted by the occupation forces, as well as 85 cases of gas suffocation.

SKH/PR

News Code 204815

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News