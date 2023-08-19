Palestinian youth martyred by Zionist forces in Nablus

Mohammad Abu Asab, 19, was shot in the head and seriously injured during an army assault on Balata refugee camp in Nablus on Wednesday, WAFA reported.

An undercover Israeli regime army force infiltrated the camp and surrounded a house. As a result, violent confrontations broke out during which the soldiers fired stun grenades, tear gas, and live bullets at the youths which led to the serious injury of Abu Asab and the injury of another person who was abducted by the occupation forces, as well as 85 cases of gas suffocation.

SKH/PR