58 Palestinians injured as Zionist forces raid on Nablus

According to the Palestinian media, the forces of the Zionist regime attacked the Balata village in the suburb of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

During this attack, the Zionists blew up two houses belonging to Palestinians in the village.

In response to the raid, the Palestinian fighters, including the Nablus Brigade, clashed heavily with the Zionist regime's military.

The Nablus Brigade announced in a statement that the fighters were able to detonate several bombs in the path of Zionist forces.

Over the past months, the Israeli regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

