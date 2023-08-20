Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Zionists in WB

The clashes between the Israeli regime's forces and Palestinians broke out in Beita, located in the south of Nablus.

At least two people were wounded after being shot by Zionist troops and 72 others were suffocated due to the inhalation of tear gas.

Zionist troops also gathered in Huwara village and cast damage to Palestinians' cars and properties.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance groups announced that they've carried out a shooting operation on a Zionist regime's military checkpoint in the east of al-Quds.

Two Zionists were killed in the south of Nablus on Saturday evening.

The Zionist settlers were shot dead in a shooting operation conducted by a Palestinian fighter in the town of Hawara in the south of Nablus.

A Zionist source reported that this Resistance operation was carried out near a car wash by a passing car.

