Zionists martyr Palestinian man during Jenin raid

The 31-year-old Palestinian man was martyred after being shot in his head and chest by the Zionist forces.

Israeli regime's troops raided Jenin city, located in the West Bank, on Thursday morning and clashed with Resistance forces.

Two other Palestinians were also injured during the Zionists' attack on Jenin.

Palestinian Resistance groups announced that their forces targeted the Zionist soldiers with bullets and explosives.

Over the past months, the Israeli regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

