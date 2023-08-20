‘Persian Tales and Proverbs’ published for Persian learners

The book which is appropriate for intermediate and upper-intermediate Persian learners, aims at familiarizing them with the Persian culture and proverbs with a simple method.

It teaches the correct use of some of the most famous Persian proverbs and the stories behind them, as well as strengthens the language learners' reading, writing, and speaking skills.

The book contains three chapters and a total of 12 lessons and three review tests.

Persian, also known by its endonym Farsi, is a Western Iranian language belonging to the Iranian branch of the Indo-Iranian subdivision of the Indo-European languages.

Persian is a pluricentric language predominantly spoken and used officially within Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan in three mutually intelligible standard varieties, namely Iranian Persian (officially known as Persian), Dari Persian (officially known as Dari since 1964) and Tajiki Persian (officially known as Tajik since 1999).

There are approximately 110 million Persian speakers worldwide.

Persian proverbs are short expressions of popular wisdom in Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and other countries where Persian and its dialects are spoken.

