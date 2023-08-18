Saudi officials ready to open new chapter in ties with Iran

"During my trip to Saudi Arabia, I discussed various topics with the foreign minister of that country. We have consensus that lasting agreements should be created between Tehran and Riyadh," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told journalists after his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

"In today's talks and in the meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, we had frank, clear and direct discussions," he added.

"Both sides agreed that security and the idea of sustainable development should be for everyone. Therefore, the idea of security and development for everyone was emphasized by both sides," the minister added.

"Mohammad bin Salman too argued that they also understood that for the development of Saudi Arabia, if sustainable security is achieved in the region, Saudi Arabia will also benefit from that situation too," the minister continued.

"Mohammad bin Salman ordered his country's foreign minister to take initial steps within the framework of drawing a long-term strategic cooperation document between the two countries, and during the visit of both the high-ranking officials of the two countries and during the visit of Mohammad bin Salman, which will be done at due time, will well try to get this document signed by the high-ranking officials of the two countries," he added.

Saying that the Saudi Crown Prince put forward some ideas regarding regional and international topics, Amir-Abdollahiain added, "We had consultations in that regard and I think that the Saudi side tried to show its intention and will in these meetings and emphasize that the country has a different approach than the past and they are ready to open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries."

"Also, the two countries agreed to prepare basic documents for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries and regarding Umrah Hajj flights, and we also emphasized our readiness to accept tourists and pilgrims as in the past through the airliners of the two countries," the top Iranian diplomat also said.

He further emphasized, "We believe that an understanding has been created that the region can take a step towards development for everyone with a looking-inside approach and without relying on foreigners. We hope to see a safe region."

"Earlier, the Saudi Arabia King invited the president to visit Saudi Arabia, and Mr. Raeisi accepted the invitation, and the Islamic Republic of Iran in return invited Mohammad bin Salman to visit Tehran, and today he accepted the invitation and said that this trip would take place at the due time," the minister continued.

KI/5864549