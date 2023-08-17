Iran, Saudi Arabia coop. to strengthen unity in Islamic world

Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important countries in the West Asian region and the Islamic world, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in his joint presser with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday.

The parties are determined to expand the relations in all fields, he said, adding that the relations between the two countries are on the right track and progressing.

"We agreed to implement existing agreements between the two countries in the fields of security, trade, economy, and other issues of interest," Amir-Abdollahian noted.

Emphasizing the necessity of endogenous regional security, Amir-Abdollahian said, "In addition to reviving relations with the brotherly and neighboring country of Saudi Arabia, we established strong relations with other countries in the region, including Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, "We continue our strong support for Palestine. There is no doubt that the Zionist regime will continue its efforts to create division and enmity and occupation in the Islamic world and the region."

Iran follows the movements of the Zionist regime with insight and vigilance, he noted.

Referring to the invitation of the Saudi king from President Raeisi to visit the Arab country, he said, "Ayatollah Raisi will make this trip at the appropriate time."

"We are confident that these discussions, cooperation, and meetings will help to strengthen the unity of the Islamic Ummah and the Islamic world," he added.

RHM/FNA14020526000505