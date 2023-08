Sharjah qualified for the play-off after beating Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings 2-0, with goals from Luan Pereira in the 45th and 71st minutes.

Sharjah is scheduled to meet Tractor next week for a spot in the group stage.

On August 22, Tractor is to host the Emirati football team at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Iran's Tabriz.

