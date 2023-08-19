  1. Sports
Iran, Mexico share spoils at 2023 IBSA World Games

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s blind football team and Mexico shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the 2023 IBSA (International Blind Sports Federation) World Games on Friday.

Iran had lost to Brazil 1-0 on Wednesday.

Team Melli will face Morocco in Group D on Sunday.

A record number of 228 players participate in the Blind Football World Championships.

