Iran, Mexico share spoils at 2023 IBSA World Games

Iran had lost to Brazil 1-0 on Wednesday.
Team Melli will face Morocco in Group D on Sunday.
A record number of 228 players participate in the Blind Football World Championships.
MNA/TT
TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s blind football team and Mexico shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the 2023 IBSA (International Blind Sports Federation) World Games on Friday.
Iran had lost to Brazil 1-0 on Wednesday.
Team Melli will face Morocco in Group D on Sunday.
A record number of 228 players participate in the Blind Football World Championships.
MNA/TT
Your Comment