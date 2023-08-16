Russian defense ministry says US plotting another pandemic

"The United States’ next step, aimed at pushing ahead with its strategic plans for establishing global control over the biological situation, was the creation of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. This new agency is expected to be responsible for charting a course and coordinating actions to combat known and unknown biological challenges, including pathogens that might trigger another global emergency," TASS quoted Igor Kirillov as saying.

Kirillov said that the United States had thus started preparing for a new pandemic by carrying out a search for virus mutations.

"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," he said.

Kirillov also added that the Office's priorities included work to create vaccines and drugs to stop viruses and their genetically altered variants, as well as to introduce advanced bioproduction technologies.

"The Office will be headed by the special assistant to the US president and senior director for global health security and biodefense at the National Security Council, retired Air Force Major-General Paul Friedrichs," Kirillov concluded.

MP/PR