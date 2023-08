Out of 83 oil and gas projects worth $36 billion, 67 valued at more than $15 billion will come on stream by next March, Mohammad Mokhber added, the oil ministry's news service SHANA reported.

On Monday, Oil Minister Javad Owji said, “Last year, we completed semifinished projects worth over $12 billion and more partly-finished projects worth $15 billion will become operational by mid-March 2024.”

MNA/PR