Iran crowned at 2023 World Cadet Wrestling Championships

The national U17 freestyle wrestling team clinched 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals to become the world champions in 2023 World Cadet Wrestling Championships.

The national Iranian U17 freestyle wrestling team won the championship with 156 points followed by the USA and Japan teams who landed in second and third places with 126 and 106 points, respectively.

The 2023 World Cadets Wrestling Championships (30th) (U17) were the World Cadets Wrestling Championships of combined events, and took place from July 31 to 6 August in Istanbul, Turkey. World Cadet Wrestling Championships renamed to World U17 Wrestling Championships since 2021.

