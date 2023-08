The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has also confirmed the injuries and added the impact was felt by nearby vehicles and buildings, Times of Oman reported.

In a statement, the ROP announced, “An explosion occurred in a restaurant in Mabela, with some people injured and some surrounding vehicles and buildings affected. Preliminary indications show that this occurred due to cooking gas."

The rescue and ambulance teams are dealing with hazardous materials incidents at the site.

SKH/PR