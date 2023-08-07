Explosion rocks Turkish city on Sea of Marmara

A huge explosion that sounded like "an earthquake" rocked a port, some 55 miles east of Istanbul, causing plumes of smoke to be seen for miles.

It is not known what caused the explosion at the port in Kocaeli's Derince district but residents reported their homes shaking, Mirror reported.

The explosion in the silos of the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) happened around 14:35 local time, with one local news site reporting it sounded like a "violent explosion."

Firefighters, police, and medical teams were quickly dispatched to the area to desperately try and extinguish the blaze.

Initial reports indicate that 4 people were injured in the incident, according to Yeni Şafak.

No further details were released so far.

MP/PR