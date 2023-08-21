Explosions hit 3 cities in Netherlands

No one was hurt in the blasts, the police said on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter).

The explosions damaged a shoe store in the town of Vlaardingen, two houses in Amsterdam, and a house and a car in The Hague, the police said.

The NL Times news website reported the explosion at the shoe store took place at around 02:30, smashing a window and damaging the entrance door. The store had opened to customers last Saturday.

In Amsterdam, the blasts rang out at 04:50 am and 07:00 am. Both explosions caused fires that were later put out.

Another explosion went off in a house in The Hague at around 01:10 am. The blast set fire to the front door and a nearby car. Local residents tried to put out the fire on their own, but they didn’t succeed until firefighters came to the aid. The police cordoned off the house for investigation.

SKH/PR