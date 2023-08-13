  1. Economy
Iran envoy, UAE official discuss financial, monetary topics

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Abu Dhabi and United Arab Emirates' Minister of State for Financial Affairs​ discussed financial and monetary issues on Sunday.

Reza Ameri and Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini met and held talks at the office of the UAE Ministry of Finance on Sunday. 

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the topics of mutual interest between the two countries in the financial and monetary spheres. 

According to the announcement of the Emirati side, the meeting was held with the aim of strengthening the economic stability of the region and achieving development and prosperity.

They also exchanged opinions on the other issues of mutual interests.

