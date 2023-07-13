UAE releases 15 Iranians from prison

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the release followed last month’s visit by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to the UAE, where he held consultations with high-ranking Emirati officials.

The ministry also emphasized that it will seriously continue its consular and judicial support for the Iranians abroad and pursue the fulfilment of their rights, including the prisoners.

On June 22, Amir-Abdollahian visited the UAE, where he discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in separate meetings with Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The trip followed stops in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman amid a flurry of diplomatic moves by the Islamic Republic to improve ties with neighbors and secure the region.

Recently, 11 Iranians were released from Kuwaiti jails and seven more from Qatari prisons.

MNA/PressTV