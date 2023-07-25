UAE returns dozens of Iranian inmates after FM visit

According to the statement by the Iranian foreign ministry on Tuesday, following the recent visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the agreement of the UAE rulers including the President of UAE, in addition to the 15 Iranian prisoners who were granted amnesty and released a few weeks ago, 21 other Iranian citizens imprisoned in the Ras Al Khaimah were also pardoned and will soon return to their homeland after going through the administrative procedures.

