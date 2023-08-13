  1. Sports
Aug 13, 2023, 12:30 PM

Iran ranks 3rd in 2023 IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing C’ships

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – The Iranian U-24 women's dragon boat received the bronze medal in 200-meter rowing at the 16th edition of IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships underway in Pattaya, Thailand.

Iran's team comprising 10 paddlers faced Thailand, Hong Kong, and China in the 200-meter distance final and stood in third place with a time of 57.088.

Thailand and China stood in first and second place respectively in the sporting event.

The 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships is underway in Pattaya, Thailand from August 8 to 13, 2023.

Dragon boat racing is a watersport wherein a number of watercraft called dragon boats race over a clearly defined unobstructed course in the shortest time possible. Paddlers sit in twos side-by-side and use a single-bladed paddle. Two categories compete in this discipline, 10-seater (small boat) and 20-seater (standard) referring to the number of paddlers in the boat. A team also has a drummer and a steerer, with everybody in the boat paddling to the rhythm of the drum.

