Iranian athletes shine in 2024 ICF Dragon Boat World C’ships

The Iranian women’s dragon boat team secured first place in the 2000-meter senior category, finishing with a time of 10:39.20 minutes.

In this event, the representative of the World Federation took second place, while the host country, the Philippines, finished in third.

In the junior category, the Iranian team also claimed the gold medal, completing the race in 12:36.00 minutes, competing against teams from India and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Iranian men’s dragon boat team finished in second place in the 2000-meter category, with a time of 9:13.66 minutes.

The 2024 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships is being held in Puerto Princesa, Philippines from October 31 to November 3.

