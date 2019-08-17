Iranian paddlers to participate in World Dragon Boat C’ships

Organized by the International Dragon Boat Federation, 14th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships will be held from August 20 to 25 in Pattaya-Rayong, Thailand.

Iran will take part in the event in both men’s and women’s categories.

The men’s team comprises 15 athletes and two coaches.

The Iranian women dragon boat team will also depart for Thailand on Sunday.

Dragon boat racing is a watersport wherein a number of watercrafts called dragon boats race over a clearly defined unobstructed course in the shortest time possible. Paddlers sit in twos side-by-side and use a single-bladed paddle. There are two categories that compete in this discipline, 10-seater (small boat) and 20-seater (standard) referring to the number of paddlers in the boat. A team also has a drummer and a steerer, with everybody in the boat paddling to the rhythm of the drum.

