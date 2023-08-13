  1. World
Aug 13, 2023, 11:15 AM

Russia repels Ukraine drone attack on Belgorod Region

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday announced that the missile defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone over the country's Belgorod region.

Kyiv troops made another unsuccessful attempt to attack Russia with a drone, but Russian missile defenses shot it down above the southwestern Russian Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Sunday.

"The Kyiv regime’s unsuccessful attempt to attack facilities on the Russian territory with a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted at around 4 a.m. today," the ministry said.

"Russian missile defenses detected the drone and destroyed it above the territory of the Belgorod Region," TASS quoted the ministry as stating.

No damage or casualties were reported.

The Russian defense ministry made a similar announcement on Saturday. An unmanned aerial vehicle trying to attack the Russian territory was intercepted above the Belgorod Region at 5:30 p.m. Moscow time.

