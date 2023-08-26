  1. World
Aug 26, 2023, 10:05 AM

Russia warns Moldova against carrying Ukraine support too far

Russia warns Moldova against carrying Ukraine support too far

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Moldova should beware of overplaying its support for Ukraine to the point of becoming an accomplice to the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Zakharova stressed on Friday that "I would like to warn Kishinev against a deeper involvement in 'support' for Ukraine, which will not only threaten stability and security in the region but also will turn Moldova into an accomplice to war crimes by the Kyiv regime," Sputnik reported.

The West continues its efforts to drag Moldova, whose permanent neutrality is enshrined in its constitution, into the Ukrainian conflict, the diplomat added.

As regards recent tensions in diplomatic ties between Moscow and Kishinev, Russia will make every effort to provide consular services in Moldova, both to its own and Moldovan citizens, Zakharova emphasized.

On July 26, Kishinev ordered that 45 employees of the Russian embassy, including 22 diplomats and 23 technical workers, leave Moldova by August 15 over espionage allegations. Moscow responded by summoning Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darii to lodge a formal protest and banned a number of Moldovan officials from entering Russia.

