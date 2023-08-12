Su-30 fighter jet with crew crashes in Russia

Both pilots died in the incident, according to media reports.

According to TASS, preliminary information shows "technical malfunction" was the cause of the fighter jet crash.

The plane crashed in a deserted area, the flight was carried out without ammunition.

“On August 12, a SU-30 jet crashed during a training flight in Kaliningrad Region,” the statement from the Western Military District was quoted as saying by Russia Today.

Last fall, a Su-30 fighter jet crashed into a two-story wooden residential building in Irkutsk during a test flight. As a result of the crash, a 200-square-meter fire broke out, and the fire has now been contained. Two families live in the house, at the time of the disaster there were no people in the building. As a result of the incident, two pilots were killed, and none of the civilian population was injured.

MNA/PR