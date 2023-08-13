Germany to give Kyiv UAVs for aerial reconnaissance

The supplies will be carried out by the German defense company Rheinmetall on a government contract, the outlet reported late on Saturday. The package will also include ground control stations for the drones, catapult launchers, as well as military trucks.

Luna NG (NG stands for new generation) is an advanced military system that is capable of not only conducting reconnaissance, but also maintaining the LTE network, intercepting or jamming enemy communications, according to the report.

The drone has a maximum flight altitude of 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) and a reconnaissance range of several hundred kilometers. Future versions of the drone will be able to carry weapons, the news outlet said, however, the units that are due to be sent to Ukraine lack this feature.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kyiv, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

MNA/PR