US announces new $200m security assistance for Ukraine

“Today we are announcing the next package of security assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people," Blinken said on Monday, according to Sputnik.

"This package, which is valued at $200 million and is being executed from previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority, includes air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment,” he noted.

The US and its allies will continue to prop up Ukraine for as long as it takes to reach a resolution, the secretary added.

Security assistance provided through Presidential Drawdown Authority includes equipment from existing US Department of Defense (DoD) stockpiles to Ukraine instead of purchases from contractors.

According to the report of the DoD, the new assistance package for Ukraine includes additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Patriot air defense systems.

The Presidential Drawdown Authority package will provide Ukraine with munitions for HIMARS and Patriots, 155mm artillery rounds, Javelin anti-armor systems, tactical vehicles, and mine-clearing equipment from US stocks, the department noted.

