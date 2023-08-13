Syria downs Israeli missiles as regime conducts new air raids

A military source said the attack took place early Sunday and the missile strike was carried out from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting some areas in the vicinity of Damascus.

The air defenses intercepted the Israeli aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them, the source said, adding that the attack only led to some material damage.

The Israeli regime has been occupying the Golan Heights since 1967 when it waged a full-scale war against Syria and several other regional countries. The regime has built dozens of settlements there ever since, although, the international community has never recognized its self-proclaimed control over the mountainous territory.

Tel Aviv has been using the territory as a launch pad for its acts of military aggression against the Arab country.

The Tel Aviv regime's missile strikes regularly target the positions of the Syrian army or its allies, which have been helping the country defend itself in the face of foreign-backed militants and terrorists.

