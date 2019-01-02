150bn Rials worth of credit allocated in Sistan and Baluchestan prov.

He made the above remark in the inaugural ceremony of 800 residential units, special of relief seekers of this province in Qasr-e Qand, and said that the depravities of the area should be removed in cooperation and collaboration of people of the region.

Qasr-e Qand is one of the deprived areas of the country which is located in Sistan and Baluchestan province, he said, adding, “the region is grappling with serious problems and effective steps should be taken in this regard in line with settling problems facing people of the area.”

He went on to say that the Foundation will initiate effective steps in the field of offering loans and implementing development projects in the deprived and disadvantaged area of this province in line with compensating a major part of depravities in this area.

Head of Islamic Revolution Mostazafan Foundation Mohammad Saeedikia added, “moreover taking effective steps in this regard, 150 billion rials worth of facilities has been considered for the deprived people of this provincial city.”

