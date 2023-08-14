Members of fact-finding committee on riots meet with Raeisi

In the meeting, a report on the actions of the committee pertaining to the assigned missions, including surveying various aspects of the riots, the mechanism for following up on the complaints of the victims and the injured in those incidents and their families, compensation for the injuries and losses of properties that the ordinary citizens suffered during the riots and materializing the rights of the families of those who became martyrs during those incidents were presented to the president.

Raeisi stressed that all the government bodies are obliged to cooperate with the fact-finding committee, calling for materializing the rights of those who were affected by the riots.

"America and some European countries and the enemies oppressed the Iranian nation and targeted the security, peace, business and minds of our dear people by fomenting riots, but the people defeated them by standing up against them," the Iranian president stressed.

