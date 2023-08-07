Iran ready to coop with Syria in reconstruing infrastructures

Mohammad Ali Nikbakht made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil on Monday.

Nikbakht emphasized the need to develop economic cooperation between Iran and Syria.

Referring to Iran's experience and technical knowledge in various agricultural sectors including agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and conversion industries, he said that Iran is willing to cooperate with Syria.

According to him, Iran's ranking is first in the production of citrus fruits, pistachios, and saffron.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over Iran and Syria's agriculture sector, he stressed the need to increase the level of commercial exchanges between the two countries.

Samer Al-Khalil also emphasized the need to develop cooperation between the two countries and added that his country has benefited from Iran's experiences in the field of livestock farming.

Syria is an importer of many Iranian products in various fields, he said, adding that his country is interested in using Iran's experiences in the field of agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries.

