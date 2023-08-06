Iran ready to share capabilities with friendly countries

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry in Tehran on Sunday.

Raesi stated that the relations between the two countries have always been constructive and developing since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He considered the various capacities in the two countries as a suitable platform that can promote bilateral relations to higher levels.

Referring to the remarkable progress of Iran in various fields, especially in the fields of science and technology, despite the cruel sanctions, the president added that Iran is ready to share these capabilities with friendly countries like Sri Lanka.

Raeisi emphasized the need for the joint commission of economic cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka to be more active.

Ali Sabry, for his part, hailed the great progress of Iran in the fields of science and technology, despite sanctions.

Referring to the presence and constructive activities of Iranian companies in Sri Lanka, Sabry announced the interest of his respective government to expand cooperation with Iran in various economic, technological, and medical fields.

