Iranian FM welcomes Sri Lankan counterpart in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian officially welcomed his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry at the venue of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

The two foreign ministers are expected to meet following the welcoming ceremony.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister is traveling to Iran on an invitation from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the visit, the Sri Lankan Minister is also scheduled to hold meetings with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and several senior government officials, with a view to further strengthening the close relations between the two countries.

According to the reports, Sabry will also deliver a speech at the Institute of Political and International Studies of Iran.

