Sri Lankan FM due in Iran for bilateral talks

Sri Lanka’s top diplomat is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran from 4 – 7 August 2023, during which he will have talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Colombo Gazette reported.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister is traveling to Iran on an invitation from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the visit, the Sri Lankan Minister is also scheduled to hold meetings with Amir-Abdollahian and several senior government officials, with a view to further strengthening the close relations between the two countries.

Sabry will also deliver a speech at the Institute of Political and International Studies of Iran, according to the reports.

MP/PR