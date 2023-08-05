Saudi-hosted talks on Ukraine crisis underway in Jeddah

The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries that have been reluctant to take sides in the conflict, Saudi state-run media reported.

Ukraine and its allies hope the meeting in Jeddah of national security advisers and other senior officials from some 40 countries - but not Russia - will agree on key principles on how to end war in Ukraine.

The forum excludes Russia, but the Kremlin said it will “keep an eye” on the meeting. China, which has firm ties with Russia, said on Friday it will send Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui for the talks.

Zelenskyy attended an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia in May.

MNA