Aug 4, 2023, 1:28 PM

4 citizens injured by Saudi bombing on Sa’adah

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Four citizens were injured on Friday as a result of intense artillery shelling by the Saudi forces on the border district of Shada in Sa’adah Governorate.

Almasirah Net correspondent in Sa’adah reported that the Saudis targeted the border directorate strict of Shada with approximately 30 artillery shells during the past hours.

The reporter explained that the bombing resulted in the injury of four citizens, and they were transferred to Razih Rural Hospital.

On Thursday, a citizen was killed and eight others were injured, including two African immigrants, as a result of the continuous Saudi attacks on the border districts of Shada, Qataber, and Monabbih in Sa’adah Governorate.

The US-Saudi aggression continues to bomb the border areas almost daily with various types of weapons, causing the death and injury of hundreds of citizens and extensive destruction in villages, homes, farms, and properties in the border areas.

The Ministry of Public Health and Population has condemned the repeated criminal acts which claimed 2,227 victims since the beginning of the truce.

