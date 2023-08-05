Leader's representative meets with Hezbollah chief in Lebanon

According to the Lebanese media, Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Ameli, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Ardabil province, and a number of members of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership met with Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Mojtaba Amani, Iran's Ambassador in Beirut was also present in this meeting.

Amani announced in a tweet that during this meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the historical relations between the two brotherly countries over the years.

