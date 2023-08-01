Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan hold talks on transit corridor

Representatives of the Ministry of Transportation of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran discussed the issues of creating the international transportation and transit corridor through a video conference meeting.

The two sides discussed the issues of speeding up the signing of the agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran regarding the corridor and the reduction of international road transport fares through the soil of Iran.

They examined the possibilities of using "Bandar Abbas" and "Chabahar" ports for the export and import of goods, as well as the development of the international transport corridor of "Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Iran" with special attention.

