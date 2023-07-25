Egypt summons Sweden envoy over Qur'an burning

According to a Wednesday report by Reuters, Egypt summoned Sweden's chargé d'affaires to condemn incidents where copies of the Qur'an have been burned, the foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Egypt informed the chargé d'affaires of its "strong condemnation and complete rejection ... of the unfortunate and repeated incidents of burning and abuse of copies of the Holy Qur'an," the statement added.

Five anti-Islam members of an extremist group set fire to a Qur'an in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week, following Qur'an desecration in nearby Sweden that received widespread condemnation from Muslims worldwide.

TM/PR