Russia foils naval drone attack against Black Sea patrol ship

"Last night, using two unmanned boats, the Ukrainian armed forces unsuccessfully tried to attack patrol ship 'Sergey Kotov' of the Russian Black Sea Fleet that is controlling ship traffic in the southwestern part of the Black Sea (370 kilometers [230 miles] southwest of Sevastopol)," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian ship had neutralized the boats, the statement added, according to Sputnik.

No crew member of Russia's patrol ship was injured during the attack, it also stated.

In the past week, the situation in the Black Sea has become more tense following the end of an agreement that ensured the safe transportation of Ukrainian grain.

