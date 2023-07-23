Deaths as bus plunges into pond in Bangladesh

“There are eight women and three children among the deceased. Of the injured, 45 have been taken to nearby government hospitals,” Anadolu agency quoted district police officer Afruzul Haque Tutul as saying.

The bus was heading towards the Jhalakathi district from Bhandaria area of the southern-western Pirojpur district. It fell into the pond after its driver lost control of the wheel.

There has been an alarming rise in the number of road accidents in Bangladesh over the last few years. According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, at least 504 people were killed and 785 others injured across the country in 562 road accidents in June.

AMK/PR