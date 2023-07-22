  1. World
At least 6 dead, 53 injured in bus-truck collision in Mexico

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – At least six people were killed and 53 others injured in a collision between a bus and a cargo truck in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, the local Attorney General's Office said.

According to the local Attorney General's Office, the accident occurred at about 1:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on the La Piedad-Vista Hermosa highway, near the city of Yurecuaro on Friday, Xinhua reported.

"A passenger truck on its way to Oaxaca from San Quintin, Baja California, crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer with two dry boxes carrying groceries, causing them to catch fire," it said, adding that six people died, including both drivers, with the wounded assisted by paramedics and taken to various hospitals.

The victims' bodies were taken to a forensic's center for identification.

