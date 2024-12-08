  1. World
US sends $988 mn military aid package to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The US administration has allocated another $988 million military aid package to Ukraine, which includes ammunition for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and unmanned aerial vehicles, the US Defense Department said.

"The capabilities in this announcement include Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); and Equipment, components, and spare parts to maintain, repair, and overhaul artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles," TASS reported, citing the statement of the US Defense Department on Sunday.

The arms package is provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which envisages the purchase of weapons from American manufacturers.

Earlier, Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder stated that the current US administration aims to do everything possible to support Ukraine before the end of its term. He noted that the US Defense Department has $6.8 billion remaining for Kyiv under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the transfer of weapons from US stockpiles, and $2.2 billion under the USAI initiative.

