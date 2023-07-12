UN Human Rights Council slams attacks on Quran

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning recent incidents in which the Quran was burned.

United Nations' major human rights body adopted a resolution to condemn the recent Quran burning incidents, but some Western countries refused to support the resolution, Daily Sabah reported.

Pakistan and other Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries brought forward a debate and resolution after an Iraqi refugee burnt pages from the Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque last month. The incident triggered a diplomatic backlash across the Muslim world.

The United Nations' top rights body backed the OIC resolution on countering religious hatred by 28 votes in favor, with 12 against and seven abstentions.

Britain, the United States, and European Union countries including France and Germany, plus Costa Rica and Montenegro, voted against the resolution.

TM/PR