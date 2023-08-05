PGCC emphasizes cooperation with US in region

The Secretary General of the PGCC, emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between the PGCC and the United States in order to the reinforcement of the region's maritime security, ensuring freedom of navigation and the swift process of international trade.



Albudaiwi held a meeting with Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of the US Navy's fifth fleet, and stated "The issue of maritime security is one of the most important issues of a strategic partnership with the US."



He added that an expert-level working group was formed in 2015 in this field.



They periodically hold meetings with the aim of agreeing on the necessary measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of maritime security.

The importance of supporting the rights and freedoms of navigation and collective efforts to deal with the threats posed to the safety of ships in regional waterways was emphasized in the joint meeting.



These issues were discussed in the joint meeting of the PGCC and the US held in July 2022 and the joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the PGCC and the US in June 2023.



According to Elnashra News, issues related to the maritime security of the Persian Gulf, reinforcement of cooperation between PGCC and the US, and collaboration with international and regional partners in this field were discussed.



Issuing a statement in June, the foreign ministers of PGCC and the US welcomed the revival of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in order to make joint efforts to reduce tension in the region and the growing strategic partnership between Washington and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.



The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly announced that security in the region should be maintained by the regional countries and the presence of transregional powers will only complicate the situation.

