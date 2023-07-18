Acclaimed Iranian poet awarded at Italian festival

Today, Abdolmalekian, with his minimalist style and his sharp and sparse language, is a much-appreciated author in Iran, the Italian media reported.

His poems have been translated and published in French, German, English, Arabic, Kurdish, and Turkish, added the source.

Garous Abdolmalekian is the author of seven books of poetry including The Middle East Trilogy: War, Love, Loneliness (Cheshmeh Publication, 2019) and Lean Against This Late Hour, translated by Ahmad Nadalizadeh and Idra Novey (Penguin, 2020).

Abdolmalekian is the recipient of the Karnameh Poetry Book of the Year Award and the Iranian Youth Poetry Book Prize. As well as Italian, his poems have been translated into Arabic, French, German, Kurdish, and Spanish.

He is currently a poetry editor at Cheshmeh Publications in Tehran where he lives.

TM/5840099