FM congratulates Iran athletes on history making victories

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian termed the victory of the girls of Iran's national basketball team in the Asian competition, and Iran’s Greco-Roman team at the 2023 Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial as glorious and honorable.

Iranian women's national under-16 basketball team has made history after finishing in second place in Asia for the first time in the history of their presence at Asian women's basketball competitions.

This was the first time Iranian girls make such a great achievement in Asian competitions.

The Iranian became Asian champions after clinching 10 different medals in Jordanian-hosted competitions. The Iranian team became champions with 205 points, followed by Uzbekistan with 180 points and Kazakhstan with 170 points in the second and third places, respectively.

