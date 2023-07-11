Snow falls on Johannesburg for 1st time in 11 years: report

While parts of South Africa regularly receive snow over the southern hemisphere winter months of June to August, Johannesburg last had snow in August 2012, The Guardian reported.

On social media Johannesburg residents described the snow as “pure magic”, “hectic” and a “wonderful start to the week”.

Snow falls in Johannesburg once every five years on average, with heavier snow like that seen on Monday occurring once every 10 to 20 years, University of the Witwatersrand climatology professor Francois Engelbrecht yold the Daily Maverick news website.

South African Weather Service meteorologist Wayne Venter told the Daily Maverick the conditions were not exceptional and could not be said to be due to climate change.

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings because of the cold front that has struck Gauteng province, which contains Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

Snow also fell on Monday in the coal belt in Mpumalanga province, where many of struggling utility Eskom’s power stations are located.

TM/PR