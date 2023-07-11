First group of Iranian tourists to visit Egypt soon

Ahmed Issa the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities said that a group of 25 Iranian tourists will travel to this country soon and the hotel has been reserved for these people.

"The destination of the Iranian tourists will be the southern coasts of Sinai, Nubia and Taba", he said adding that a delegation from the Egyptian Tourism Organization will welcome them.

Regarding the measures taken to resume relations between Iran and Egypt, Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, made separate trips to the two countries. The trips were mainly considered as an attempt to mediate between the two countries.

Many West Asian leaders have decided to reduce tensions and engage in dialogue to resolve their disputes, and the proximity of Cairo and Tehran is an important step in this direction.

