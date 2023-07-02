Iran-Egypt restoration of ties important: Advisor to Leader

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in an interview with Aljazeera where he also said that the resumption will probably lead to a new regional balance with the parrticipation of Saudi Arabia.

"The strategic relations between Iran, China, and Russia are gradually taking shape," he continued.

Stating that Iran's relations with Russia are strategic, the Iranian official added that differences in some issues do not have a negative impact on them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Velayati referred to Tehran-Baku relations and expressed hope that the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan are aware of the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries.

"We do not accept any tension in the relations between Tehran and Baku," he said.

SKH/5825456